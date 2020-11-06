Let's get this party started!
We began out of COVID-19 boredom in Nashville when Sofie had the fantastical idea of trying to put pour art onto vinyl records. Seth, with his crafty and engineering backgrounds, found ways to make it work.
Since then, we've painted over 1000 records in our classes, perfecting our craft and methods along the way.
We can now confidently say that when it comes to putting pour art on vinyl, there is no source with more experience or knowledge on the matter.
We encourage our students to ask us questions, play, and get creative. This is a an art class, after all.
We offer a variety of ways to make your pour art party perfect for your needs!
45-90 minutes, Wine and shipping Included
We come to you with quick class. One hour teardown, one hour setup.
30-60 Minutes, Spin A Record Sticker Included
Give us a one week notice if you would like to have a personalized or custom center sticker. We will be able to add names and logos to the stickers.
Typically a company outing
More than 20 will require us to borrow space in a room for about 24 hours. We will have to return the next day to proceed with process.
Same class as before. Everyone gets a wet record in a pizza box at the end of the day. Inquire about shipping options.
Personalized labels for event available with at least one week notice
Typically a large corporate meeting or large conference
The fastest version of the class. We set up our booth and get through customers at a faster rate. Can usually service up to 15 customers per hour.
One hour setup and teardown time required
We provide:
Tarp for catching paint on the ground
Aprons
Tables, paint, Vinyl gloves, drip trays
10' x 10' pop up tent with banner
Point of sale system for individual transactions
(tap pay or card)
Optional Event-specific custom record label center for an additional $4 each
Extra tent space will be used to sell art.
The fastest version of the class. We set up our booth and get through customers at a faster rate. Can usually service up to 60 customers per hour.
One hour setup and teardown time required.
We provide:
Tarp for catching paint on the ground
Aprons
Tables, paint, Vinyl gloves, drip trays
10' x 10' pop up tent with banner
Point of sale system for individual transactions
(tap pay or card)
Optional event-specific custom record label center for $4 each.
Wall in back will be used to display record art.
Send us a message about your event, including the desired class you wish to take, party size, desired time and date, and if your celebrating something special, we can do a couple of small things to help make your day special.
Plus, ya know, any questions you might have.
Record House
615-420-7075(please message or leave a voicemail) musiccityrecordart@gmail.com (You can also use the website chat popup!)