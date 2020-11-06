We began out of COVID-19 boredom in Nashville when Sofie had the fantastical idea of trying to put pour art onto vinyl records. Seth, with his crafty and engineering backgrounds, found ways to make it work.

Since then, we've painted over 1000 records in our classes, perfecting our craft and methods along the way.





We can now confidently say that when it comes to putting pour art on vinyl, there is no source with more experience or knowledge on the matter.





We encourage our students to ask us questions, play, and get creative. This is a an art class, after all.